This is why landmarks across Wales went dark last night

31 March 2019, 10:26 | Updated: 31 March 2019, 12:05

Llandudno Pier on Earth Hour

Buildings across Wales have switched off their lights along with landmarks around the world as part of "Earth Hour".

The Senedd, Principality Stadium and Llandudno Pier were all plunged into darkness, along with other landmarks around the world such as the Eiffel Tower and Empire State to raise awareness of climate change.

The switch off also involved Castell Coch, Caernarfon Castle, Tintern Abbey and the Liberty Stadium.

WWF Cymru says 136 schools and 21 local authorities in Wales took part to spread the message about the future of our planet. 

The Pyramids in Egypt and Big Ben were also plunged into darkness.

A spokesperson from the charity said: "WWF is encouraging everyone to take personal action and are asking people to pledge their Planet.

"They may seem small, but commitments such as washing at 30 degrees or saying no to single-use plastic, can have a huge impact when they’re undertaken by millions of people."

