Man jailed for ransacking homes in Carmarthen

A man who claimed he was waiting for a friend when he was disturbed during a burglary and found sitting in the living room has been jailed for five years.

29 year-old Daniel Lee Nicklin, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two burglaries in Carmarthen town centre at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing.

The first crime took place on 25th June 2018, when Nicklin entered a house and took items including jewellery and X-Box games from several rooms while the owner was asleep upstairs.

After waking up and alerting a neighbour, the victim returned to the house and found Nicklin sitting in the living room when he said he was waiting for a friend. He eventually left, taking a handbag with him.

The second burglary took place between 26th June and 1st July, where a ransacked search of a house was carried out. Perfume and jewellery were stolen. Nobody was inside at the time.

Nicklin was arrested following a description given by the victim in the first burglary, who noticed he had a distinctive blue cast on his arm.

He was charged the following day and taken to court, where he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for both offences, which will be served consecutively.