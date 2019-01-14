Theresa May "hypocrisy" over Brexit comparison to Welsh devolution

Theresa May has been accused of "complete hypocrisy" after comparing the Brexit vote to the referendum that established the Welsh Assembly.

The Prime Minister said in a speech in Stoke that the result of the Welsh referendum in 1997 was accepted.

But records show she went against the result by voting for an amendment to the Government of Wales Bill which would have blocked devolution.

The Conservative manifesto in 2005 also promised a second referendum on whether to overturn the 1997 result.

The Prime Minister said: "When the people of Wales voted by a margin of 0.3 per cent, on a turnout of just over 50 per cent, to endorse the creation of the Welsh Assembly, that result was accepted by both sides."

Labour MP for Cardiff Central, Jo Stevens, said it was "yet more utter hypocrisy from the PM, who, with other leading Brexit Tories, voted against legislation giving effect to the result of the Welsh referendum before it was implemented".

This is breathtaking arrogance and complete hypocrisy. It demeans the office of Prime Minister. How can anyone trust anything she says 4/4 — Jo Stevens (@JoStevensLabour) January 14, 2019

Plaid Cymru's leader in Westminster, Liz Saville Roberts, said: "The Prime Minister's Brexit desperation has led to her either having a selective memory, deploy wilful hypocrisy or simply lie about the referendum on Welsh devolution.

"The Prime Minister should retract the statement and apologise."