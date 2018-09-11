Milford Haven 'bomb' sees construction site cordon

A new coffee drive-thru in Pembrokeshire had to be sealed off by police after a suspected World War II bomb was discovered.

Construction workers on the Costa Coffee site uncovered the suspected unexploded ordinance - and alerted police.

Police sealed off the pavement next to the site in Milford Haven as military experts were alerted and shown photographs.

During the Second World War, Milford Haven housed more than 1,000 American military personnel.

The Haven - a major port - was subject to aircraft attack at least 50 times during the war years.

The device was later taken away by the Bomb Disposal Unit - after it was realised the device was inert and full of concrete.

It was used for practice rather than in actual combat in World War Two

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said: "The incident has now been brought to a conclusion.

"The device was a World War Two practice device that was full of concrete and never posed a threat as it was inert.

" The Bomb Squad is taking it away with them."