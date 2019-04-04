Morrisons start offering paper bags in Welsh stores

4 April 2019, 10:01 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 10:42

Morrisons paper carrier bag

Morrisons stores in Wales are going to start selling 20p paper bags as an alternative to plastic ones.

Welsh stores will be the first to offer paper carrier bags this month week, followed by stores in England and Scotland from May.

The American style bags have already been trialled at several stores including Abergavenny and the supermarket hopes the change will save around 1,300 tonnes of plastic a year.

Andy Atkinson, group customer and marketing director at Morrisons, said: "We are taking another meaningful step that will remove an estimated 1,300 tonnes of plastic out of the environment each year.

"Our customers have told us that reducing plastic is their number one environmental concern so introducing the paper bag across the nation will provide another way of reducing the plastic in their lives."

Morrisons claim the paper bags, which will be made in Wales, will be strong enough to carry 16kg of groceries.

But the carbon footprint for the bags is roughly the same as standard plastic bags, and customers will pay more for standard plastic carrier bags which are increasing from 10p to 15p.

