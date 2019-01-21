These are the most LGBT friendly places to work in Wales

12 employers in Wales have been named on a list of the UK's most LGBT friendly workplaces.

The National Assembly for Wales has come fifth in a UK wide list compiled by the charity Stonewall.

The Assembly has been praised for introducing policies to protect lesbian, gay and bi staff, along with specific trans-inclusive policies.

The University of South Wales has made it on to the list for the first time, joining Cardiff University which has been recognised in previous years.

Welsh employers in the top 100 most LGBT friendly:

National Assembly for Wales (5)

Lloyds Banking Group (7)

Welsh Government (8)

Cardiff University (11)

Intellectual Property Office (13)

Victim Support (27)

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (37)

University of South Wales (43)

Swansea University (47)

Eversheds Sutherland LLP (66)

Aberystwyth University (79)

Cardiff Metropolitan University (95)

Several organisations including Swansea University and the Welsh Government were also recognised for going "above and beyond" to make trans staff feel accepted.

Stonewall Cymru says this is increasingly important with a third of trans employees facing harassment at work.

Top Welsh Trans-Inclusive Employers:

Cardiff University

National Assembly for Wales

Swansea University

Victim Support

Welsh Government

A survey for the charity also found a third of LGBT staff hid their identity at work and almost one in six had suffered negative comments from colleagues.

Andrew White, Stonewall Cymru’s Director, said: "Stonewall was set up 30 years ago to fight against Section 28 – a vicious law that aimed to ban the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ in educational settings.

"To now see higher education institutions dominating the Top 100 including five from Wales for the first time shows not just how far we’ve come, but gives a real positive message for the future.

"Equality is not just the right thing to do – it makes real business sense and results in a happier healthier and more productive workforce.

"I am delighted to see 12 Welsh employers in the Top 100 and five out of the 14 Top trans-inclusive Employers."