Most NHS staff in Wales to get a payrise

The majority of NHS staff in Wales are going to get a payrise in time for Christmas.

The announcement has been made by the Welsh Government as trade unions have voted to accept the new pay offer.

The deal will see most staff receive an average increase of 6.5 per cent over the next three years.

There will also be changes to the pay structure with higher starting pay, and shorter pay scales so staff can get to the top of their pay band more quickly than under the current system.

The Health Secretary says work will begin to make sure staff get higher pay packets before Christmas.

Vaughan Gething said: "Our NHS staff do a fantastic job delivering world-class care under immense pressure and scrutiny.

"I’m pleased that we are able to reward this dedication with a new pay deal that gives parity with their counterparts in England, and goes beyond it in some areas that will benefit the Welsh NHS.

“After 8 years of austerity, imposed by the UK Government, we have committed extra funding beyond the consequential funding that we received following the pay rise in England, to offer a deal which is not only fair to staff and taxpayers but will also lead to a better NHS for Wales.”

Unison Cymru Wales, head of health, Donna Hutton said: "Members voted in huge numbers to accept the pay offer, recognising that our members were tired of waiting and wanted the pay rise as soon as possible.

"Whilst the pay element will be concluded there is still more work to be undertaken around terms and conditions of employment and UNISON continues to work in partnership with the other trade unions on behalf of all our members."