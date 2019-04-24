Nine Welsh women murdered by abusers known to police

24 April 2019, 12:33 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 12:46

Victim of abuse

Freedom of Information requests have revealed nine women from Wales have been murdered by stalkers, or former partners, they'd previously reported to police.

Four of the cases were in South Wales, with the other five killed after reporting concerns to North Wales Police.

It means Wales has some of the highest rates of women being killed by men anywhere in the UK.

The website Broadly compiled the figures, which include the case of Terri-Ann Jones from Cilma in Neath Port Talbot, who was killed by her ex-boyfriend after reporting an incident of domestic abuse to police.

Domestic abuse campaigner Rachel Williams survived being shot by her abusive husband in Newport and has told Heart she's surprised that the number of women being murdered by abusive partners isn't even higher.

She said: "I'm sick of hearing that lessons will be learnt, as the year after my shooting there was another shooting in Newport where a woman was murdered. 

"It's not good enough and we don't want to be just a statistic in a report."

It's led to calls for a national register of stalkers to help police and victims track of offenders.

Laura Richards, founder of anti-stalking charity Paladin, said: "When women leave their controlling, abusive partner, the risk of serious harm and homicide increases significantly.

"Coercive control and stalking correlate positively with murder.

"It's high time police trained their staff to take these cases seriously and they should proactively identify serial abusers.

"These are the most dangerous of cases and too many women are paying with their lives."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virgin calls for rail shake-up to end standing on long-distance routes

UK & World

Sri Lanka attack suspect who studied in UK named as Abdul Lathief Jameel Mohamed

UK & World

Nicola Sturgeon calls for second independence referendum by May 2021

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are engaged

Is Chris Pratt dating Katherine Schwarzenegger and when did the Avengers: Endgame star split from wife Anna Faris?

Celebrities

Jacobite steam train

Simply spellbinding! The Scottish Highlands is the place to be if you're a movie buff

Travel

Take That Dress revealed the different names they nearly ended up with

Take That were nearly called something very different before finding fame

Music

The bride took being frugal to another level

Woman's rage as neighbour sneaks into her garden and steals rare flowers for her wedding

Lifestyle

WhatsApp asset

New WhatsApp update could block you from taking screen grabs of chats

Lifestyle

Magic Mike has reportedly failed to show up to a string of birthday parties

Kids' entertainer accused of 'stealing children's happiness' over string of birthday no-shows

Lifestyle