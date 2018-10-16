No deal Brexit "threat to the UK's car industry"

16 October 2018, 11:17 | Updated: 16 October 2018, 11:18

A senior boss at Ford says the company will do anything to protect itself if the UK leaves the EU without an agreement.

Steven Armstrong, Ford's group vice president, said a hard Brexit was a "red line" for his company.

He said in a statement: "It could severely damage the UK's competitiveness and result in a significant threat to much of the auto industry, including our own UK manufacturing operations.

"While we think this is a worst-case scenario and that a UK-EU deal will be reached, we will take whatever action is necessary to protect our business in the event of a hard Brexit.

"It's vital that any UK-EU deal maintains frictionless trade, and we know from our own experience that a Canada-style deal will not deliver a seamless UK-EU border.

"We export engines and import vehicles under the current EU-Canada deal and there are significant customs and border checks at both ends. If this was introduced for all UK-EU trade, the level of congestion and blockages at the ports would undermine our just-in-time manufacturing system."

If the UK is to remain competitive, any UK-EU trade deal must ensure guaranteed frictionless trade so that industry can plan for the longer term, he added.

A UK Government spokesperson said:

"We are determined to ensure that the UK continues to be one of the most competitive locations in the world for automotive and other advanced manufacturing.

"We have put forward a precise and credible plan for our future relationship with the EU. As part of this we have proposed a UK-EU free trade area underpinned by a common rulebook on manufactured goods, such as automotive.

"We are confident of securing a good deal that protects businesses and ensures frictionless trade and continue to engage with the EU Commission on our proposals."

