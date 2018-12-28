RAC says number of potholes on Welsh roads is "shocking"

The RAC has called the number of potholes on Welsh roads "shocking".

Figures show 11,638 potholes were reported to Welsh councils last year, an increase of 40 per cent compared with 2014.

Cardiff Council had the highest number with 2,380 potholes reported in 2017, while Swansea saw the largest increase with 1,829 reports, up from 1,034 the year before.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes said: "Our own analysis of breakdown data shows the damage suffered by motorists is a constant source of frustration and expense, but the scale of the problem is obviously far greater than the numbers show.

"Perhaps motorists are more inclined to report pothole defects than they were a few years ago, but we believe the sheer size of the increase is further proof the condition of our roads is worsening."

The statistics were obtained by the RAC through Freedom of Information requests to Welsh councils.

The motoring group believes the true number of potholes is much higher as seven authorities did not provide figures.

It follows a report by the Welsh Assembly in October which said around 1 in 10 local roads in Wales are in a poor condition.

Martin Tett, the Local Government Association's transport spokesman, said councils need more funding to "embark on the widespread improvement of our roads that is desperately needed".

He added: "The LGA has been calling on the Government to annually reinvest a portion of existing fuel duty into local road maintenance which would generate much-needed funding for councils to spend on addressing the £9.3 billion roads repair backlog."