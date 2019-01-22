Parts of Wales have some of the UK's slowest broadband speeds

New research suggests targets to roll out superfast broadband to almost every home in Wales may be missed.

The Welsh Government target is for nearly every property to have broadband speeds of at least 30Mbps by next year.

But research by the consumer group Which? found speeds in rural parts of Wales are still lagging.

The findings show Ceredigion is one the worst local authority areas in the whole of the UK with average speeds of just 7.5Mbps.

Powys also makes a list of the worst broadband connections with average speeds of 7.7Mbps, 9.5Mbps in Monmouthshire and 10.1Mbps in Carmarthenshire.

Downloading a TV show at those speeds would take around 6 minutes, compared to just over 1 minute on a superfast fibre connection.

Alex Neill from Which? says: "Having a good broadband connection is a basic requirement for many important everyday tasks, so it is unacceptable that millions of people around the country are still struggling to get what they need.

"The regulator must now press ahead with plans to provide a bare minimum connection speed of 10 Megabits in every household and make sure that no one is at a disadvantage because of where they live."

Conservative AM for Montgomeryshire, Russell George, said: "Broadband is now considered the fourth utility, is an essential part of modern life and is no longer a "nice to have" luxury.

"We must do all we can to guard against a situation whereby the digital divide between the urban "haves" and the rural "have nots" widens further, damaging the rural economy of Wales."