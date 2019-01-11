Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis dies aged 34

Tributes are being paid to Plaid Cymru AM Steffan Lewis, who's died at the age of just 34.

Steffan was one of the youngest ever assembly members, but was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017.

His family have confirmed he passed away quietly on Friday at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr in Ystrad Mynach.

Steffan leaves behind his wife Shona, and three-year-old son Celyn.

Steffan's family have paid tribute to him, saying he touched so many lives.

"To lose Steff is the greatest possible blow to our family and we know that there are people throughout Wales who share our sense of loss.

"Steff inspired us every day. He was our rock, he was our anchor and most certainly, our hero.

"Above all Steffan was a loving husband, father, son and brother.

"Steff fought this disease with the same courage and determination that he applied to his politics, and even when he was in great pain and discomfort, he continued to serve the people he so dearly loved to represent.

"We will ensure that his legacy will live on forever – in our community, in our hearts and above all through his son, the little boy he adored, Celyn.

"Wales will not forget his contribution and his determination to make a difference to people’s lives.

"We would like to thank all those in NHS who cared for Steffan during his illness, and in particular the staff of Ystrad Fawr Hospital and his Oncologist, Dr Hilary Williams from Velindre Cancer Centre. "

Plaid Cymru Leader Adam Price said: "My heartfelt condolences go out to Steffan's family at this tragic time.

"Steffan was beloved by his friends in Plaid Cymru and we are in a state of shock and grief at losing our very brightest star.

First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford said: "I would like to express my own deep and personal sorrow at the loss of Steffan Lewis AM, one of the most decent and able politicians of his generation.

"My thoughts and sympathies are with his wife Shona and young son Celyn at this incredibly difficult time."