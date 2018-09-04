Plane crashes into sea off Pembrokeshire

A light aircraft has plunged into the sea at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire - just yards from holidaymakers.

The pilot was pulled from the plane after it ditched into the sea in St Davids on Tuesday afternoon.

He suffered head injuries in the crash as the light Piper Cherokee aircraft crashed into the waves at popular Whitesands Bay iat about 1.30pm.

Shocked holidaymakers ran for cover - and then back into the sea to try to help the stricken pilot.

Sophie Williams, a cafe worker at Whitesands Beach, said: "He is very lucky to be alive. If he had gone a couple of hundred yards further he would have smashed into the cliffs.

"At any other time of this summer the beach would have been packed - it's lucky the school holidays are over and there were not more people in the water.

"The first people who got to him were two walkers. He told them he had suffered engine failure.

"The place is now packed with emergency services trying to work out how you get a plane out of the sea with the tide rushing in. This could easily have been a terrible tragedy."

A JCB has been called to the beach to pull the plane from the surf.

The pilot - who has not been named - is suffering from shock and is being treated at Withybush Hospital in Havefordwest.

Andy Carroll, Coastguard Controller said: "The pilot sustained a head injury and is suffering from shock, he has been handed into the care of the ambulance service.â€

Ian Price, owner of a nearby B&B, described the scene as emeregency servies dashed to the beach - a hotspot for surfers and families.

He said: "I arrived at the beach after the crash happened and there was a lot of emergency services there - coastguard, police, ambulance.

"Someone was being carried out by the lifeboat.

"It's lucky it wasn't a week ago when the beach was much busier over school holidays. Today it's been quite windy so there weren't as many people around."

Air accident investigators are expected to arrive at the scene to investigate the crash.

The aircraft can carry three passengers but the pilot was believed to be alone.