Politicians urged to avoid "catastrophic consequences" for Welsh students

The National Union of Students Wales is warning a no-deal Brexit could risk Welsh students’ continued ability to live, work, and study in Europe.

The union, which represents over a third of a million students in Wales, has written to the Prime Minister calling on the UK Government to “stop dithering” and avoid the worst effects of Brexit. The open letter, signed by NUS Wales’ national officers as well as the presidents of all of Wales’ university students’ unions, warns that politicians’ inaction could lead to catastrophic consequences for the Welsh education sector.

NUS Wales President Gwyneth Sweatman said:

“A No Deal Brexit would be disastrous for the Welsh education sector. Schemes like Erasmus+ give Welsh students incredible, life-changing opportunities to study and work overseas. Because of politicians’ dithering, our access to this scheme and others is at risk.

“I am calling on politicians at all levels to get their act together and make sure that we avoid the worst effects of Brexit. We need continued access to Erasmus+ and to crucial innovation funding. We need long-term funding for EU students in Wales. And we need our fundamental human and industrial rights to be guaranteed.

“With just months to go before the UK leaves the EU, my message to politicians is clear: a No Deal Brexit would be disastrous for Wales. Do your job, and make sure you avoid these catastrophic consequences.”

The UK Government says it’s committed to coming to a good arrangement with the European Union.