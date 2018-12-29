Rock legend and hero divers among Welsh New Year honours

More than 60 people from Wales including cave rescue divers, police officers, NHS staff, charity volunteers, and a Welsh rock legend are being recognised in the New Year honours.

Cardiff cyclist Geraint Thomas is one of the most high profile names, receiving an OBE for his achievement at the Tour de France.

Members of the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team are recieving bravery awards after rescuing a youth football team, who got trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand.

Welsh rockstar Mike Peters has also been honoured with an MBE for his working raising money for cancer charities.

Aside from celebrities are several emergency service workers, and those nominated for their charity work in Wales, including Reynette Roberts from the refugee charity Oasis, and Sharon Beckett, the chief executive of Sight Cymru.

CBE

Dr Andrew Keith Goodall. Chief executive, NHS Wales. For services to Health, to Social Care and to public service in Wales. (Bridgend)

Meurig David Raymond, MBE. Formerly president, National Farmers' Union. For services to Farming. (Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire)

OBE

Geraint Howell Thomas, MBE. For services to Cycling. (Cardiff)

Professor Thomas David Lewis Crosby. Consultant Clinical Oncologist, Velindre Cancer Centre. For services to Cancer Services in Wales. (Cowbridge, Vale of Glamorgan)

Michael Raymond Grist. Area Business manager, Cymru-Wales, Crown Prosecution Service. For services to Law and Order. (Vale of Glamorgan)

William James Barry Liles. Formerly Principal and chief executive officer, Coleg Sir Gar, and Skills Champion for Wales. For services to Skills and to Young People in Wales. (Loughor, Swansea)

Elizabeth Ann Maher. For services to Diversity and to Economic Development. (Caerleon, Monmouthshire)

Alan Edward Peterson. For services to Charitable Fundraising in Wales. (Cardiff)

Dr Nicola Phillips. Professor in Sport and Exercise Physiotherapy, Cardiff University. For services to Physiotherapy. (Coity, Bridgend)

Dr Andrew William Guest Rees. Head of Waste Strategy, Welsh Government. For services to the Environment and to Recycling in Wales. (Gower, Swansea)

Pamela Sutton. Operational Leader, Department for Work and Pensions. For services to Disadvantaged and Unemployed People in South Wales. (Swansea)

Dr Professor Daljit Singh Virk. Senior Research Fellow, Bangor University. Wales. For services to Tackling Poverty Abroad and to Education in Derby. (Littleover, Derbyshire)

Darius James Williams. For services to Ballet and to community Dance. (Newport)

MBE

Fateha Ahmed. For services to Diverse communities in Wales. (Cardiff)

Stephen Dennis Combe. Director, Corporate Governance, and Board secretary. Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Governance in NHS Wales. (Swansea)

Andrew Cooksley. Chief executive, American College Testing Limited. For services to Education. (Cardiff)

Melanie Louise Davies. Sister Morriston Hospital, Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Patients with Learning Disabilities. (Neath, Neath Port Talbot)

David Graham Drinkwater. Station Volunteer, Holyhead Lifeboat Station. For services to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and to charity. (Holyhead, Anglesey)

Stephen Francis Edwards. Managing director, Flamgard Engineering. For services to the British Economy and to Exports. (Cwmbran, Torfaen)

Anne-Louise Ferguson. (Anne-Louise Llewellyn-Morgan) director, Shared Services Partnership Legal and Risk Services, NHS Wales. For services to NHS Wales.

David Griffiths. For services to Art particularly Portrait Painting. (Cardiff)

Robert Vernon Harris. Deputy Launching Authority, Port Talbot Lifeboat Station Royal National Lifeboat Institution. For services to charity. (Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot)

Helen Jenkins. For services to Triathlon. (Pen-y-fai, Bridgend)

Annabel Sarah Jones. Risk and Governance manager, Card and Payment Team, Barclays chief Controls Office, and Wales Advisory Committee Member, Stroke Association. (Mid Glamorgan)

Professor Derek Kenton Jones. Director, Cardiff University Brain Imaging Research Centre. For services to Medical Imaging and to the Promotion of Science Engagement. (St Fagans, Cardiff)

Dr Richard John Penry Lewis, DL. National Professional Lead, Primary Care, Welsh Government, NHS Wales. For services to Health Care in Wales. (Maesteg, Bridgend)

Caroline Mary Matthews. For services to Wheelchair Basketball in the UK. (Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan)

Matthew Peter Maynard. For services to charity and to Sport. (Pentyrch, Cardiff)

Louise Marie Baker-Morris. Adult Volunteer, Clwyd and Gwynedd Army Cadet Force. For voluntary service to Young People. (Clwyd)

Michael Leslie Peters, DL. For voluntary services to Cancer Care in North Wales and Abroad. (Rhyl, Clwyd)

Michael Thomas John Ponton. Formerly Community Independent Member, Hywel Dda University Health Board. For services to Healthcare. (Llangain, Carmarthenshire)

Gail Elizabeth Powell. Senior Nurse and Professional Lead for Health Visiting, Aneurin Bevan Local Health Board. For services to Health Visiting. (Blackwood, Caerphilly)

Reynette Elizabeth Roberts. For services to the community in Cardiff. (Cardiff)

Professor Barbara Ryan. Professor of Optometry and Vision Sciences. For services to Optometry. (Abergavenny, Monmouthshire)

Raymond Smiles. For services to Football and to Young People in Wales. (Blaengarw, Bridgend)

Nicola Kathryn Symmons. Headteacher, Heol Goffa School, Llanelli. For services to Education. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

David Gareth Watts. Business Analyst, Intellectual Property Office. For services to the Economy, to charity and to Mental Health Services. (Newport, Gwent)

Alison Lea-Wilson. For services to Business in Wales. (Llanfair, Anglesey)

David Murray Lea-Wilson. For services to Business in Wales. (Llanfair, Anglesey)

BEM

Janice Ball. For services to Music. (Cardiff)

Sharon Beckett. Chief executive, Sight Cymru. For services to Blind and Partially Sighted People in South Wales. (Woolaston, Gloucestershire)

Cairn Frederick Newton-Evans. Special chief officer, Dyfed-Powys Police. For services to Policing and to the LGBT community in Wales. (Llanelli, Carmarthenshire)

Leon Gardiner. For services to the community in Wales. (Blackwood, Gwent)

Ceri Ann Harris. Equality manager, Velindre NHS Trust. For charitable and volunteering services in South Wales. (Wales)

Jeffrey John Howard. For services to Music. (Pontprennau, Cardiff)

Tomos Hughes. For voluntary services to the Welsh Ambulance Service in Conwy Valley. (Cerrigydrudion, Conwy)

Alun Edward Humphreys. For services to Lifesaving. (Pencoed, Mid Glamorgan)

Jennifer Ann Ladd. Emergency Nurse Practitioner, Minor Injury Unit, Cardigan Hospital. For services to the Ceredigion and Hywel Dda University Health Board. (Llangoedmor, Ceredigion)

Nicola Jane Latham. For services to Blind and to Partially Sighted Young People in Wales. (Cardiff)

Stephen Norman Marsh. Metropolitan Police Service. For services to Policing. (Vale of Glamorgan)

John Frank William Messum. For services to Athletics in Wales. (Mold, Flintshire)

Constable Richard Paines. South Wales Police. For services to Policing and to the community in South Wales. (Powys, South Glamorgan)

Peter Francis Richards. Community First Responder. For services to the community in Newport. (Newport)

Stanley Jack Soffa. For services to Community Cohesion, Combatting Anti-Semitism and the Jewish community in Cardiff. (Cardiff)

Shaun Stocker. For services to charity. (Rhostyllen, Wrexham)

Catherine Barbara Watkins. For services to Education and to Young People in Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan. (Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan)

Daphne Elizabeth Woodhouse. For services to Culture and to History in Powys. (Welshpool, Powys)

QPM

Chief Superintendent Belinda Jane Davies. (South Wales Police)

QAM

Gill Pleming. (Welsh Ambulance Service)

Greg Lloyd. (Welsh Ambulance Service)