Shaun Edwards to leave Wales after World Cup

Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards will stand down after the Rugby World Cup.

Edwards has been part of the Wales coaching team since 2008 but has rejected a new deal from the WRU.

He'll continue to be part of the coaching team until the end of the tournament in the autumn.

Incoming Wales head coach Wayne Pivac said: "Shaun has a great history with Wales and has been part of a coaching team that has been very successful.

"When Shaun's availability post RWC recently became apparent, we worked with him to offer him a new contract which he was happy with and for him to be part of the new look coaching team going forward.

"Shaun has decided not to take that contract, which we must respect and we wish Shaun the very best in what lies ahead for him post-Wales."



Shaun Edwards said: "After more than ten years with Wales this has been an incredibly difficult decision to reach but I won't be renewing my contract.

He's also paid tribute to Warren Gatland: "I would like to thank Warren and the WRU for the opportunity I have had working with the national team.

"We have won four Six Nations titles during my time with Wales, but I sincerely hope and believe that the best days are yet to come and I am fully focused on seeing what we can achieve in Japan."

Current Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: "Shaun has been an important part of the Wales set up over the past 11 years for what has been a hugely rewarding time for Welsh rugby.

"It is pleasing that we can draw a line under the speculation regarding Shaun's future with this announcement and we can look forward to preparing the squad for the RWC and the tournament itself in Japan later this year."