Smoking "pushing poorer families in Wales in to poverty"

A charity has warned smoking is pushing some people in Wales into poverty and is calling for more help for them to quit.

Figures show 28 per cent of people, in the most deprived areas, are smokers, compared to 13 per cent in the most affluent parts of Wales.

ASH Wales claims quitting could help lift thousands of people out of poverty with the average smoker spending £4,000 a year to fund their habit

ASH Wales CEO Suzanne Cass said: "Nicotine addiction places a huge financial burden on smokers and it is the most deprived members of our community that are hit the hardest.

"The high cost of tobacco combined with the power of nicotine addiction means many smokers will prioritise fags over food or fuel or allow their debts to spiral.

"This has a devastating impact on the health and well-being of them and their families and is a particular concern given the challenges many are facing since the introduction of Universal Credit.

"It is important to emphasise that smoking is an addiction, not a lifestyle choice and what is needed is targeted smoking cessation support for those in our most deprived communities who are desperate for help to quit the habit."

The gap in smoking prevalence between the most and least deprived areas has barely fallen in the past decade, and the number of unemployed people in Wales who smoke has increased over the last decade to 43 per cent.