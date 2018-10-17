Son sues over airing cupboard death

17 October 2018, 12:52

Plas Talgarth

A man says he's suing a holiday company after his mum died while trapped inside an airing cupboard at a resort in Snowdonia.

Elizabeth Isherwood spent hours trying to free herself last year after the door handle broke at the Plas Talgarth resort near Machynlleth in September 2017.

Mrs Isherwood broke a copper pipe off a water tank and used it to try and make a hole in the wall, but it led to her being sprayed with water.

She died from hypothermia.

Mrs Isherwood had to pay an annual charge for maintenance and upkeep of the grounds at the family timeshare.

Her son, Craig, argues that maintenance wasn't carried out to an adequate standard and says someone needs to be held accountable:

"In my opinion it's negligeince on their half for failing to maintain it. I just want some sort of justification."

Mr Isherwood says any compensation will not bring him closure.

Macdonald Resorts has been asked to comment.

