South Wales mum denies murdering four-year-old daughter

A mother from south Wales has denied murdering her four-year-old daughter.

Carly Ann Harris, 37, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court accused of killing Amelia Brooke Harris.

Amelia, described by her family as a "fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl", was found dead at a property in Trealaw, near Tonypandy on June 8 this year.

Her mother appeared at court on Monday for a brief hearing in which she denied murder and an alternative count of manslaughter.

Michael Jones QC, prosecuting, said: "This case concerns the tragic events on June 8 this year in Tonypandy."

Judge Eleri Rees, The Recorder of Cardiff, said a trial date would now be set for December 10 at Merthyr Crown Court.

Harris, from Brithweunydd Road, Tonypandy, South Wales was remanded in custody.

In a statement released by South Wales Police after the little girl's body was found, her family said: "On Friday night we tragically lost our baby girl Amelia Brooke Harris.

"A loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, great granddaughter, niece and cousin.

"Amelia was beautiful both inside and out and was a fun-loving, caring and bubbly little girl.

"She was taken far too early from us and had her whole life ahead of her. Words cannot convey how we are feeling at this moment in time.

"We know our lives will never be the same again."