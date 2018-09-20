Storm Bronagh brings wet and windy weather

The second named storm of the season could batter parts of Wales, a day after two people were killed during Storm Ali in the UK and Ireland.

The Met Office has named Thursday's intense low pressure system Storm Bronagh and warned of the possibility of a danger to life and damage to buildings.

It's expected to develop across parts of Wales and south-west England on Thursday evening, before spreading further eastwards across England.

Heavy rain is expected throughout Thursday, with a yellow weather warning in place for rain in Wales and parts of north-west England and a yellow wind warning in place for much of England and parts of Wales later in the day.

Heavy rain from #StormBronagh is already affecting parts of England and Wales, and will continue through much of the day.



The winds will increase in strength later today and overnight. Take care and stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/fzj7erInVr — Met Office (@metoffice) September 20, 2018

The storm is expected to bring gale force winds through the evening and overnight into Friday, with wind gusts of 45-50mph predicted around exposed coasts and at some spots inland, as well as the possibility of some gusts of up to 65mph.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "Although the strongest winds are expected to occur as Storm Bronagh moves offshore into the North Sea, there is a low likelihood of damaging winds in places through this evening and overnight with possible impacts to people travelling."

The unsettled weather is set to continue with another weather system forecast to bring more wind and rain across parts of the UK on Sunday and into Monday.