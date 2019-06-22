Teenager charged over Cardiff far-right graffiti

22 June 2019, 10:20 | Updated: 22 June 2019, 10:28

Cardiff far-right graffiti

A teenager has been charged with 11 offences relating to inciting racial hatred after far-right graffiti appeared in Cardiff.

Elliott Richards-Good, 19, from Cheltenham, was arrested in September 2018 by officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit, following the incidents between October 2017 and April 2018. 

South Wales Police say he faces five counts of possessing threatening written material to stir up racial hatred; two counts of displaying abusive or insulting material with the intent to stir up racial hatred; two counts of possessing written material with a view to displaying to stir up racial or sexual-orientation hatred; and two counts of racial or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

He has been bailed to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday 19th July.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Matthijs de Ligt decides to sign for Juventus from Ajax

Sport

Bangor Uni New

University Declares Climate Emergency

Local News

UK minister sent to Iran to 'raise concerns about conduct'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood hinted that model friend Maura Higgins may not be telling the truth.

Love Island's Olivia Attwood hints Maura Higgins is lying about past lovers

TV & Movies

Strictly star Pasha Kovalev has been reportedly robbed by thugs on mopeds in North London.

Strictly’s Pasha Kovalev robbed by thugs who stole phone with 'personal' pics of pregnant Rachel Riley

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lucie and Maura shared bikinis

Love Island viewers left disgusted as the girls start sharing bikinis in the villa

TV & Movies

The happy couple seem smitten with eachother

Love Island viewers' opinion on Amber Gill flips completely as they back her and Michael to win

TV & Movies

The uniform has divided opinion among parents

Parents shock as primary school ditches school uniform for tracksuits

News

Love Island's think they've spotted an imposter

Love Island viewers spot 'imposter' in the villa as girls pose by the pool

TV & Movies