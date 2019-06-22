Teenager charged over Cardiff far-right graffiti

A teenager has been charged with 11 offences relating to inciting racial hatred after far-right graffiti appeared in Cardiff.

Elliott Richards-Good, 19, from Cheltenham, was arrested in September 2018 by officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit, following the incidents between October 2017 and April 2018.

South Wales Police say he faces five counts of possessing threatening written material to stir up racial hatred; two counts of displaying abusive or insulting material with the intent to stir up racial hatred; two counts of possessing written material with a view to displaying to stir up racial or sexual-orientation hatred; and two counts of racial or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

He has been bailed to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday 19th July.