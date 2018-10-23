Three year-old dies in collision in Carmarthenshire

23 October 2018, 11:21 | Updated: 23 October 2018, 11:23

Dyfed Powys Police car

A three-year-old child has died after being involved in a collision with a vehicle at a private property in Carmarthenshire.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident near Llanybydder, which happened on Sunday afternoon.

The force said the child, who has not been formally identified, died at the scene and the family are being supported by specially trained officers.

"At approximately 4.25pm on October 21 police received a report of a collision involving a child and a vehicle at a private property near Llanybydder," a police spokeswoman said.

"Tragically, the child died at the scene. Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Inquiries are ongoing. The coroner and the Health and Safety Executive are aware."

