Tributes paid to "precious" woman killed in Gwynedd crash

24 December 2018, 08:12

Rebecca Louise

34 year-old Rebecca Louise died on the A499 near Pwllheli on Friday evening.

North Wales Police say a 20-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, drink driving and failing to stop, and is due before magistrates in Llandudno on Monday.

Paying tribute, Ms Louise's family said: "Rebecca was a happy, funny and bubbly 34-year-old who touched everyone she met with her loving caring nature.

"She was a dedicated nurse at Ysbyty Gwynedd and had recently ventured into opening her own business.

"She had an amazing future ahead of her before being stolen from us.

"Rebecca would be described as a very special lady by all who knew her and will leave a great hole that can never be filled."

