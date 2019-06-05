Two to face charges over Sala 'body photo'

5 June 2019, 14:25 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 14:27

sala capital

Two people will face charges over a photograph showing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala in a mortuary.

Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, have been summonsed to court after an image was circulated extensively on social media which showed the Argentinian striker's remains at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth following his death in a plane crash.
 
Wiltshire Police said Bray, of Charles Street, Corsham, has been summonsed for three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.
 
Ashford, of Page Close, Calne, has been summonsed in relation to six counts of computer misuse.
 
The pair, who were arrested in February, will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on July 10.
 
The striker, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when he disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu private plane when it crashed in the English Channel on January 21.
 
Sala's body was recovered on February 6, but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been located.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Madeleine McCann investigation gets more funding

UK & World

Man dies after collision with police car on 999 call in Mitcham, south London

UK & World

Mike Ashley makes move on Game after increasing his stake

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pop princesses Little Mix will be on the new series

Celebrity Gogglebox lineup announced and it includes Little Mix and Rylan

TV & Movies

Primark have launched a Toy Story collection

Primark drop amazing Toy Story mechanise with prices starting at only £1.50

Fashion

Anton is the first Scottish male Love Island contestant

Where is Love Island star Anton Danyluk from in Scotland?

TV & Movies

Asda have launched an amazing Tiki bar

You can now buy your own tiki bar from Asda just in time for a summer garden party

Lifestyle

Holly and Phil shared a clip of what goes on behind the scenes.

Revealed! What Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield do during the This Morning ad breaks

TV & Movies

So many past contestants are now millionaires

How much are the old Love Island contestants worth now? From Dani Dyer to Amber Davies

TV & Movies