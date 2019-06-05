Two to face charges over Sala 'body photo'

Two people will face charges over a photograph showing Cardiff City footballer Emiliano Sala in a mortuary.

Sherry Bray, 48, and Christopher Ashford, 62, have been summonsed to court after an image was circulated extensively on social media which showed the Argentinian striker's remains at the Holly Tree Lodge mortuary in Bournemouth following his death in a plane crash.

Wiltshire Police said Bray, of Charles Street, Corsham, has been summonsed for three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.

Ashford, of Page Close, Calne, has been summonsed in relation to six counts of computer misuse.

The pair, who were arrested in February, will appear at Swindon Magistrates' Court on July 10.

The striker, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when he disappeared with the pilot of the Piper Malibu private plane when it crashed in the English Channel on January 21.

Sala's body was recovered on February 6, but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been located.