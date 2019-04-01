Wales rugby star thought he'd never play again

Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny has admitted he thought his rugby career was over when he suffered a concussion last year.

The player took a knock during the win over Australia in the autumn internationals, but it took him three months to recover after suffering headaches and dizziness.

In an interview with Heart, he said: "It's probably one of the most frustrating, and most difficult, injuries to deal with it based on the uncertainty of it and not knowing when you'll be back playing.

"There were a couple of tough times where I was trying to train and just kept having headaches and had to rest.

"There was a point where I wasn't sure whether I'd be back playing at all because the headaches were continuing, but thankfully they've resolved and it's great to be back on the field."

Leigh made his return during the Six Nations campaign and now says he's excited for the upcoming Rugby World Cup following the Grand Slam victory for Wales.

"I was just delighted to be back on the field and playing again, but it was great to be part of the squad winning the Grand Slam.

"It was a fantastic achievement and there's a great feeling amongst the boys for the World Cup in Japan."