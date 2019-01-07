Walker sorry after scaling Snowdon

A walker who decided to ring in the New Year by climbing Snowdon has apologised for being a "prat" after requiring rescue.

The man, who has not been named, made his way up the highest peak in Wales for midnight, ignoring his family's advice not to attempt the walk.

He was trapped in thick fog without a survival kit and the rain and cold had left him "shaking like a mountain jelly and going into shock".

The man texted a friend to let them know about his predicament and they went on to contact Mountain Rescue.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue shared an account of the rescue from the casualty's perspective, writing: "There I was in the open to all the elements for the next three hours, by the time they arrived I wasn't in the best condition by any means.

"The rain and wind and cold had taken its toll and as much as I'd exercised to keep myself warm, I was shaking like a mountain jelly and going into shock."

The man was given the once over after reaching a car park near Llyn Padarn.

He wrote: "Everything turned out fine, but I was embarrassed and things could have ended far differently. Also, I put the rescue team at risk, I couldn't thank them enough.

"And to all my family, and friends, sorry, for being a prat, but I will always be a prat, I'm my own man, but I do promise to listen to all of your precautionary advice in future."