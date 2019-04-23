Welsh Conservative MP fined for expenses fraud

A Welsh MP has been fined £1,500 for fiddling his parliamentary expenses.

Conservative MP for Brecon and Radnorshire, Chris Davies, admitted submitting two false invoices for photos to decorate his office.

He had contacted a photographer to buy images for his office following the 2015 general election and initially used £700 of his own money to pay for the artwork.

But Davies then created two fake invoices to claim from parliamentary budgets for setting up and running constituency offices.

The 51-year-old was told he had committed "two very serious offences" which were "absolutely intended to deceive".

He's avoided a prison sentence and has been ordered to carry out 50 hours of community service instead.

Sentencing Davies, Mr Justice Edis, at Southwark Crown Court said: "It seems shocking that when confronted with a simple accounting problem, you thought to forge documents.

"That is an extraordinary thing for a man with your position and your background to do."

Defending, Thomas Forster QC said it "was a mistake" rather than a "return to the bad old days" of "maxing out expenses accounts".

He said: "There is a very real likelihood that his political career is in tatters.

"This is a tragically disastrous set of circumstances to which I accept he is the author.

"It is not a financial cost, it is a harm to the integrity of Parliament."

Davies served as a councillor in Powys before he was elected as MP for Brecon and Radnorshire at the 2015 general election, beating incumbent Liberal Democrat Roger Williams.

A Welsh Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: "Chris Davies has put Brecon and Radnorshire on the map for all the wrong reasons.

"Chris Davies should resign immediately and give Brecon & Radnorshire the chance to elect a new voice to represent them in Parliament."

Davies will not automatically lose his seat as an MP in parliament because his sentence was less than 12-months.

The Conservatives were asked to comment.