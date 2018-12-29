Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas calls OBE "amazing honour"

Geraint Thomas has said 2018 will be a year to remember after receiving an OBE in the New Year Honours.

It's another accolade for the Welsh cyclist who was named "Sports Personality of the Year" after winning the Tour de France in July.

It comes a decade after he received an MBE for winning the first of his two Olympic gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

The cyclist from Cardiff has called the latest accolade "an amazing honour".

"2018 will always be a year I remember for everything I achieved around both the Dauphine and especially the Tour.

"This is the icing on the cake and I am so grateful to everyone who played a part in helping me get recognised once again.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing what 2019 has in store, as we look to create more history as a team."

The 32-year-old will now be targeting further success in 2019 as he has signed a new three-year contract with Team Sky.

Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns, has paid tribute to Geraint's achievements.

"There were few sporting performances this year that captivated the country more than Geraint Thomas' epic pursuit over the mountain stages of the Pyrenees and the Alps," Cairns said.

"He is a brilliant ambassador for cycling, an inspirational role model and thoroughly deserves his place in history."