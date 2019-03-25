Welsh Government puts forward plan for "smacking ban"

25 March 2019, 09:33 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 10:30

Parent holding a child's hand

Wales is a step closer to having a "smacking ban" as the Welsh Government is putting forward legislation to the Assembly.

Wales would join 54 other countries which have already banned physical punishment of children including Greece, Latvia, and Sweden.

The bill would remove the legal defence that smacking is a "reasonable punishment", and if passed would be the first divergence of criminal law between Wales and England.

Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, said: "What may have been deemed as appropriate in the past is no longer acceptable.

"As one of the most progressive nations in the world when it comes to promoting children's rights, I am proud this Welsh Government is legislating to bring an end to the physical punishment of children in Wales, further protecting children's rights."

The "smacking ban" is supported by a number of charities including the NSPCC.

Viv Laing, head of policy at NSPCC Cymru, said: "It's wrong that children in Wales have less protection from assault and that a legal defence, which does not exist when an adult is hit, can be used to justify striking a child.

"Closing this loophole brings Wales in line with dozens of countries across the world and is simply about fairness and equality for our children."

However, the plans do not have universal support with a poll in 2017 finding only 50 per cent of respondents believing it would protect children.

The Welsh Conservative's Shadow Minister for Children, Janet Finch-Saunders, is opposed to the plans: “A major factor casting doubt on whether the Welsh Government’s ban would actually result in its stated aim is the question of how a smacking ban would be enforced.

“For the Welsh Government to have the positive impact it is aiming for, it would have to police family homes, and expect school teachers and others to report every allegation made by a child for investigation by relevant authorities.

“Whilst I welcome the attention given by the Welsh Government to children’s rights, the smacking ban is ill-conceived and a step too far."

The bill will now be scrutinised by AMs, and if approved could become law by 2020.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Libby Squire: Inquest hears student's body was identified by fingerprints

UK & World

Barbara Windsor is being robbed of memories as her Alzheimer's condition worsens

Barbara Windsor struggling to remember her friends' names after revealing Alzheimer's diagnosis

News

Second Chinese director to quit board of WPP Group

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Mel B claims she had sex with Geri Halliwell

What happened between Mel B and Geri Halliwell and what have the Spice Girls said?

Celebrities

The mum was inundated with offers of breast milk from strangers on the internet (stock image)

Mum begs strangers for BREAST MILK on Facebook

Lifestyle

Jacqueline Jossa gave a teary-eyed rant after cruel trolls criticised her figure

Jacqueline Jossa posts teary rant at 'fat-shaming' trolls

Celebrities

Lisa Armstrong and Ant McPartlin

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong divorce in 'deadlock' amid claims he's set to propose Anne-Marie

Showbiz

Lorraine Kelly avoided a £1.2million tax bill from HMRC

Lorraine Kelly fans turn on her in wake of tax controversy

Celebrities

School unisex toilet debate

Secondary school receives backlash after installing CCTV cameras in unisex toilets

Lifestyle