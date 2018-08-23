Welsh holidaymaker seriously hurt in Ibiza

A 22 year-old from the Swansea Valley is seriously hurt after falling down some stairs whilst on holiday in Ibiza.

Jack Holland, who's 22 and from Ystradgynlais, plunged from the stairs at his apartment block in Ibiza Rocks Hotel in San Antonio.

Jack has undergone brain surgery but is now 'conscious and coherent' - and friends have raised nearly £45,000 to bring him back to the UK for treatment.

The money raised so far, nearly double the original £25,000 target, will be used to bring him home in an air ambulance so he can continue his rehabilitation in the UK.

Friend Charlie Arbourne said: "In the early hours of last Friday morning, Jack suffered a life threatening fall whilst on holiday in Ibiza.

"Following brain surgery over the weekend, thankfully Jack is now conscious and coherent. Whilst his medical bills are taken care of, this does not include bringing him home to continue with his rehabilitation with his loved ones by his side.

"We need to raise money to get Jack home in an air ambulance ASAP.

"The ball park figure we have been given by the hospital this morning is £25,000 so please, please, guys. dig deep. We love you Jack."

By Thursday morning the fundraising page had raised £44,437 with more than 1,000 people donating money.

Jack's parents and Charlie's father have reportedly flown to Ibiza, where he is being cared for at a private hospital

He was described as in serious condition when he was transported from the hotel, although one local report said he was 'critical.'

Ms Arbourne wrote on Facebook on Thursday: "Thankfully the surgery went well and the surgeons were successful in their efforts to stop the bleeding.

'On Saturday afternoon Jack was brought out of his induced coma, a position in which he remains. His recovery is going to be a long process but all Jack wants to do is come home."

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding what happened.