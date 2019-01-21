Welsh house prices hit record high in 2018

House prices in Wales reached an all-time high at the end of 2018, according to figures compiled by the Principality Building Society.

Their research shows the average asking price in Wales is now more than £180,000, which is around £2,000 higher than the previous highest average in September 2018.

There were significant increases in house prices in areas near the Severn Bridge which suggests there's increasing demand for property because of the tolls being scrapped.

Torfaen saw the largest rise in prices of 8.7 per cent, it was 7.5 per cent in Caerphilly, 7.2 per cent in Blaenau Gwent, 6.5 per cent in Newport and 6.1 per cent in Monmouthshire.

Conwy saw the largest rise in north Wales, over the last quarter, with asking prices increasing by 6.3 per cent.

House prices rose by 5.1 per cent on Anglesey and 4.3 per cent in Gwynedd, but fell in Denbighshire and Wrexham.

Tom Denman, Chief Financial Officer at Principality Building Society said: "Brexit has undoubtedly affected the market but so far hasn’t dampened the market in Wales as much as England, with the number of property sales estimated to be on a par with last year.

"Affordability of homes in the country compared to areas of south-west England is likely to have helped growth, along with supply and demand."