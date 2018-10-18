Welsh tourist drowns in Sri Lanka

18 October 2018, 13:04

foreign office

A woman says seeing her husband die after he was dragged out to sea whilst they were on holiday in Sri Lanka was horrific.

Andy Critchett, from Rhos-on-Sea, in Conwy, died on October 11 while swimming with his wife and their friends.

His wife Lesley Critchett, 53, said their friend was in the sea with Mr Critchett and tried to help him when he got into difficulty in the waves, but the current was too strong and it took 30 minutes to get her husband back to shore.

She said: "People on the beach tried to revive him but there was no life-saving equipment, there wasn't anything. It was terrible."

Mr Critchett was taken to a local hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Speaking about her husband of 23 years, Mrs Critchett said: "Andy was the best husband, best father, stepfather and grandpa you could ask for."

She said her husband was "so loved" and that the family had received hundreds of messages since the news of his death.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We are in contact with the authorities in Sri Lanka following the death of a British man, as well as the tour operator that is supporting his family."

