Welsh Water says sorry for river fish deaths

12 September 2018, 18:20 | Updated: 12 September 2018, 18:43

Clywedog River

Dwr Cymru has apologised after hundreds of fish died in Wrexham due to its mistake.

The firm has put out this statement:

"While carrying out essential maintenance work on our outfall chamber at our Five Fords wastewater treatment works in Wrexham last week, a pollution incident occurred following a temporary release from one of our storm water tanks into the River Clywedog.

This caused conditions in the river that led to fish dying and we are extremely sorry for this."

Welsh Water says it's also carrying out a full internal investigation.

Latest News

See more Latest News

British Airways pension scheme takes flight with £4bn L&G deal
Naomi Rees

Missing Naomi Rees found by police in West Midlands

Keaton Jennings' England place in doubt for tour of Sri Lanka, says Trevor Bayliss

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News