Welsh woman banned from every McDonald's

A woman has been banned from every McDonald's in Wales and England following a disturbance at the restaurant in Mold.

Defendant Louise Marie Powell, 28, shouted at staff and was abusive - and when a female diner asked her to stop, she was assaulted.

Outside the victim's husband was assaulted together with a member of staff and a window was smashed.

The restaurant was forced to close its doors temporarily following the incident before Christmas.

Powell of High Street in Connah's Quay, admitted three assault charges of assault, a public order offence and criminal damage and received an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for a year.

District Judge Gwyn Jones, sitting at North East Wales Magistrates' Court at Mold, made an order than she should not enter any McDonald's Restaurant in Wales and England for the next 12 months.

She was ordered to pay £150 compensation to each of her three victims, together with a £115 surcharge.

The judge warned that the offences were so serious that immediate custody was justified.

It was unprovoked and members of the public, no doubt including children, who were out simply enjoying their food, would have feared for their safety, he said.

Her behaviour was such that staff had to close the door of the restaurant, he said.

She was significantly under the influence of alcohol and was on a court order at the time.

Her recollection was extremely poor.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said that police were called shortly after 10 p.m. on 22nd December 2018.

The defendant had ordered food, become angry and shouted abuse at staff and fellow diners, before being ushered outside. She then went to a seven foot by three foot window and punched and kicked it, causing it to smash.

Interviewed, Powell said she had limited recollection because of her level of intoxication but admitted what she had done.

She agreed she looked agitated when shown CCTV footage of what had gone on.

Defending solicitor Fiona Larkin said that her client had an issue with alcohol, was a vulnerable adult and had problems that needed to be addressed.

The defendant was being supported by agencies and her support worker was with her in court, while her probation officer said Powell was engaging well with the service and other agencies.

She was hoping to start a college course in the near future.

The defendant had been referred to a positive thinking and behaviour group and an emotional resilience course, she said.