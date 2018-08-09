Welshman jailed for online rants

A man from Ammanford’s been jailed for 16 months after admitting to posting anti-Muslim and anti-government messages on websites like YouTube.

Jonathan Jennings appeared before Swansea Crown Court after entering guilty pleas to six offences under Section One Malicious Communications Act and four offences of Inciting Racial Hatred under the Public Order Act.

The 34 year-old often used social media platforms to target prominent left-leaning politicians and individuals, frequently referring to murdered MP Jo Cox in his posts.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Jim Hall of the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit said: "We are committed to tackling all forms of extremism which has the potential to threaten public safety and security. Such was the strength of evidence of Jennings' activities that he entered guilty pleas to all of the offences.

"There have been a number of successful prosecutions over recent years and this is testament to the work of police teams up and down the country.

"Nobody is better placed to detect something that is out of place in their communities than the people living in them. To effectively combat the terrorism threat the police, businesses, government and the general public need to work together.”