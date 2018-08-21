Carl Sargeant's widow "no further forward in getting answers"

The widow of former Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant is asking the High Court to intervene in a stand-off that has delayed an investigation into the way her husband was treated by First Minister Carwyn Jones.

Mr Sargeant, 49, is believed to have taken his own life in November last year, four days after being removed from his role as Cabinet Secretary for Communities and Children while facing allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Mr Sargeant, from Connah's Quay, was suspended from Welsh Labour over allegations of "unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping" on 3rd November 2017.

His family have said he was not told the details of what he was accused of and was unable to properly defend himself. The father of two was found dead at his home on 7th November.

Now the Sargeant family's lawyers have lodged an application at the High Court seeking a judicial review to challenge the "unlawful" decision-making of the First Minister of Wales and the Permanent Secretary to the Welsh Government in relation to the investigation's operational protocol, which will govern how it will proceed.

The investigation is led by Paul Bowen QC as chairman and independent investigator, but the operational protocol was drafted by the Permanent Secretary, who reports to the First Minister.

Mr Sargeant's widow, Bernie, said: "I'm so disappointed that I have been forced to take this action. I had thought after Carl's death that I, and my young family, would be treated with honesty and respect. Yet, we can't help but feeling we are looking at a cover-up.

"We have a right to be able to hear and challenge the evidence. Please believe me, we are not trying to be obstructive, we just want to get to the truth and feel that we have a great deal to offer the inquiry. We don't want to be excluded.

"It's been over nine months since Carl's death and we're no further forward in getting answers than we were last November.

"All I want is to understand and process why my husband is no longer here. This whole thing just adds agony to heartbreak, but I owe it to Carl to get the full picture."

Solicitor Neil Hudgell, who is representing Mrs Sargeant, said: "I have repeatedly outlined the family's and our own concerns to the First Minister, the Permanent Secretary and the inquiry chair, but they have been ignored.

"Aside from the ongoing and very obvious distress this is causing Bernie and her family, we now have no other option but to seek a judicial review."

A spokesman for the First Minister said: "This is not, and was never intended to be, a public inquiry. Nor is it an investigation into the tragic death of Carl Sargeant.

"That is a matter for the inquest, which is expected to take place in the autumn.

"The First Minister established this investigation voluntarily, solely and specifically to give independent scrutiny of the actions and decisions which he took in relation to Carl Sargeant at the time of the ministerial reshuffle last November.

"Independence is assured by the appointment of a QC who will have access to all the evidence and will have the opportunity to cross-examine the First Minister and other witnesses.

"The process is also designed to protect the confidentiality of the women who had made complaints about the behaviour of Carl Sargeant when he was a minister in the Welsh Government.

"The women made those complaints confidentially and have an ongoing legal entitlement to anonymity.

"The family has been a part of the process from the outset and agreed the appointment of the QC who is leading the independent investigation.

"The nature of the investigation has been clear since January when draft operational arrangements for the investigation were shared with members of the Welsh Assembly.

"The specific features of the protocol now being challenged would be wholly inconsistent with what has been established.

"We believe, and have consistently stated, that this proposed action cannot be justified."