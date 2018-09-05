Woman from Cardiff dies in Indonesia

A 29 year-old woman from Cardiff has been found dead in Bali.

Natalie Morris flew off with her boyfriend Andrew Samuel, 30, for a ten-day break on the Indonesian island, but her family say she was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

Natalie's older sister Janine Lloyd was quoted as describing her as "a lovely, vibrant person".

She said: "Natalie and her partner were on holiday in Bali - they had been planning it for ages.

"In the night she got up to have a cigarette or whatever and Andrew woke up a few hours later and saw she wasn't in bed."

Janine said Andrew found her unresponsive in the pool of their hotel in Bali.

It is thought Natalie's body will be repatriated next week after the results of a post mortem examination in Indonesia.

Janine, 41, said: "He was going to ask her to marry him.

"She was just a lovely, vibrant person and the life and soul of a party.

"She had so many friends, every single person who has heard about this is devastated. I just can't believe that this has happened to someone so full of life."

Natalie worked as a personal assistant at a Cardiff builder's yard.

But her family say Natalie had "wanderlust" and hoped to travel and live in Australia.

A spokesperson at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Bali, and are in contact with the Indonesian authorities”