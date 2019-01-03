Woman from Merseyside found dead in Gwynedd

A woman found dead in a lake house near Bala in the early hours of New Year's Day was a 24 year-old from Birkenhead.

The body of Hollie Sheridan-Connis was found inside a lakeside property in Llangower.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination was carried out, however police are waiting for the results of toxicology reports. The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 31-year-old man, who is also from the Merseyside area and who was assisting with police enquiries, has been released under investigation.

Senior Investigating Officer Superintendent Neil Harrison of North Wales Police said: "Our thoughts remain with Hollie's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. Forensic examinations of the scene have been undertaken and we now await the result of toxicology tests."

North Wales Police say they are not in a position to release any further details at this time.