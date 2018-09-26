Woman jailed for setting her own caravan on fire

A woman's been jailed for setting fire to a caravan outside her home because she thought her boyfriend was asleep inside.

Catherine Neale, 43, carried out the arson attack on her own caravan where her boyfriend slept after rows.

A court heard Neale was at a party with her other half, when she accused him of having an affair.

Neighbours were then woken by Neale at 4.10am shouting that her house was on fire.

But police watched CCTV footage, which showed Neale leaving her back door with something in her hand.

She went back inside three minutes later - moments before the caravan in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent was engulfed in flames.

Neale later asked a police officer: "What if my partner's in the caravan?

"He goes in there when we argue. If he is, do you think he will be dead?"

But it was later confirmed her partner had been staying over at a friend's house instead.

Prosecutor Gareth James said t in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, South Wales, on April 19 this year.

The court heard the pair had a "somewhat volatile" relationship.

Newport Crown court heard Neale's partner usually went to the caravan "to cool down" - often sleeping there as the pair had a "somewhat volatile" relationship.

Judge Tom Crowther QC said: "It is certain you wanted to pay him back for some perceived slight, and your reaction was gross."

Neale, who pleaded guilty to arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, was sentenced to two years in prison.