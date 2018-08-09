Jayne Ludlow confirms future with Wales Women

Wales Women's manager Jayne Ludlow has signed a four-year contract extension with the Football Association of Wales.

She's taken the women to their highest ever place in the FIFA women's rankings, since becoming manager in 2015, and Wales are potentially one game away from reaching their first FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Ludlow won her first international cap as a 17-year-old in 1996 and played 61 times, scoring 19 goals. She represented Arsenal for 13 years, winning the 2007 UEFA Women’s Cup and became Arsenal’s all-time record goal scorer.

Born in Llwynypia, she has also played for Barry Town Ladies, Millwall Lionesses and Southampton Saints.

Jonathan Ford, Chief Executive of the FAW, said: “We are extremely delighted to see Jayne extend her tenure as the National Team Manager.

"She has been key in the development of Women’s football in Wales and her hard work with the national side has ensured a positive future for the game in Wales.”

Following her appointment, Jayne Ludlow said: “I am so proud to be managing the National Team, it’s a great honour.

"The challenges that we have ahead of us in terms of next year’s World Cup and beyond excite me a great deal as we aim to get Wales to a major tournament for the first time."