Jones says "never say never" to Gatland coaching England

19 March 2019, 12:16 | Updated: 19 March 2019, 12:24

Wales coach Warren Gatland

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones hasn't ruled out the idea of Warren Gatland coaching England.

He's addressed speculation about Gatland's future when he steps down as Wales manager after the rugby World Cup.

Gatland has already been linked with succeeding Eddie Jones as England boss, as well as a move to France, or heading up the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2021.

Asked if he could see Gatland coaching England or France, Jones said: "I think we have got him on residency now haven't we, so he can't!

"In professional sport, you never say never.

"I am sure he will have a little bit of time off and take a break away from it, I should imagine, and then decide what he wants to do. If he does, we wish him well."

Warren Gatland and his Grand Slam-winning players were greeted by hundreds of fans for a Six Nations celebration at the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay on Monday.

It came just 48 hours after Wales claimed the Grand Slam, and first Six Nations title since 2013, by beating Ireland 25-7 in Cardiff.

