Gavin and Stacey stars reunite for new Welsh show

Two stars of Gavin and Stacey are reuniting for a new Welsh TV show.

Larry Lamb and Melanie Walters will be swapping Barry Island for the north Wales coast for the new drama, "Pitching In".

Lamb played Gavin's father Mick, while Walters played Stacey's mother Gwen, in the hit sitcom that ended in 2010.

The new show will tells the story of "three generations of the same family struggling to make the best of a very unusual and sometimes very difficult situation".

Larry said: "Eleven years after Gavin And Stacey burst on to the scene I'm heading out west again, switching Barry Island for Anglesey.

"I'm delighted to be playing the role of Frank in Pitching In.

"It's a touching, funny and romantic story and a fascinating glimpse of life on the north Wales coast."

Welsh actor Ifan Huw Dafydd, who played Nessa's father Neil in Gavin and Stacey, will also star in the new drama alongside Hayley Mills and Caroline Sheen.