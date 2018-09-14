15 Year Boy Robbed At Knifepoint In Radlett

Officers investigating a robbery in Radlett are appealing to trace a woman who offered to help the victim after the incident.

It happened in Gill Hills Lane, Radlett, at around 2.30pm on Friday, September 7.

The victim, a 15 year old boy, was walking on the pavement with a friend when they passed a red Citroen which was parked up.

Three men exited the vehicle and threatened the victim with what are believed to be small flick knives before taking his bag, which contained his iPhone.

They got back in the vehicle and drove away in the direction of Watford Road.

The victim and his friend were not injured during the incident.

Detective Constable Ian Waldock, who is investigating, said: “We would like to reassure the public that this type of incident is very unusual in Radlett, and we are doing all we can to trace those responsible.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a female member of the public who kindly offered to help the victim after the incident. He was shaken and instead ran straight home, but if you were the lady who approached him, we would very much like to speak to you as you could have vital information that could assist us in our investigation.

“If you witnessed what happened, or have any further information that you believe could assist police, please contact us.”