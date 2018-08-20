18 Year Old Man Dies In M25 Crash

Officers investigating a fatal collision on the M25 are appealing for information and witnesses.

It happened clockwise at junction 18, for Rickmansworth and Chorleywood, just after 7.30am this morning.



A red Peugeot 3008 was in collision with a barrier between the main carriageway and the slip road.



As a result of the collision one of the rear passengers, an 18-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and despite paramedics’ best efforts, sadly passed away at the scene.



His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.



Two of the other three passengers, a woman in her 30s and an 11-year-old boy, were not injured. The driver, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment.



The motorway was closed between junctions 17 and 18 until 1pm today to allow emergency services to work at the scene, and for officers to conduct a thorough investigation at the collision site.



Sergeant James Wood, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "This is a very upsetting incident in which a young man has sadly lost his life, and our thoughts are very much with his family at this difficult time. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the collision, and as part of that we are appealing to the public for information. The motorway would have been very busy at this time of day, with many people commuting to and from work. The collision is likely to have been witnessed by a number of people and we are very keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or saw the vehicle prior to or following the incident. We have also reviewed CCTV of the collision scene and have identified three vehicles that we are keen to trace as we believe their drivers or passengers may have witnessed what happened. The footage is not of sufficient quality to see the registration plates so we are releasing the following descriptions of the vehicles we would like to trace. The first is an articulated lorry with a light-coloured cab, green side curtains and white rear doors. The second is another articulated lorry cab with a flatbed on the rear, which was carrying a number of dark red building bags. The third is a 3.5 tonne flatbed truck with a high level rail or cage. We believe it’s either a Ford Transit or Iveco style with lift up panels at the rear. If you drive a vehicle matching these descriptions and were travelling clockwise near to junction 18 this morning, we would like to hear from you. If your vehicle is fitted with a dash cam and you were travelling clockwise on the motorway near to junction 18 at around 7.30am this morning, we would also like to hear from you as you may have captured these vehicles in the vicinity, as well as further information vital to the investigation."



If you have any information you think could be helpful, please email the Forensic Collision Investigation Unit on FCIUsouth@Herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 126 of August 20.



Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.