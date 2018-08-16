Man Stabbed In The Leg In Watford

Officers investigating an assault in Watford are appealing for information and witnesses.

It happened in the vicinity of Waterfields Recreational Ground, Ebury Road, Shaftesbury Road and Radlett Road between 4.30pm and 5pm on Friday, August 10.



The victim, a man in his 30s, was approached by two men before one of them stabbed the victim in the back of his right thigh. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.



The offenders, described as black men, then ran off in the direction of Ebury Park.



Prior to the assault, the victim flagged down passers-by on Radlett Road to ask for help.



Detective Constable Jon Holmes, who is investigating, said: "This assault has left the victim with lasting injuries. I am very keen to speak to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident,

particularly those who were driving along the Radlett Road and may have seen or been stopped by the victim. I am keen to recover any potential dash camera footage from those witnesses."