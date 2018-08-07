Multiple Prosecutions For Blue Badge Abuse In Watford

Through Watford Borough Council’s and Herts Police Blue Badge fraud investigations using body cameras, several motorists have been prosecuted and fined for misusing Blue Badges meant for drivers with disabilities.

The badge can only be used by the name badge holder and it is a criminal offence for anyone else to use this badge in any other circumstances. However, after investigations, the following people were prosecuted, interviewed under caution and had their Blue Badges seized by the police:

Mrs Veronica Kent, from Bushey Mill Lane, Watford, was fined £250 and ordered to pay £170 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge at St Albans Magistrates Court recently. The offence was committed on Wellstones, Watford.

Rosangela Santarsiero, Harwoods Road, Watford, was fined £150 and ordered to pay £170 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge at St Albans Magistrates Court recently. The offence was committed on Wellstones, Watford.

Mrs Faridah Byamagaro, Northwood, Middlesex was fined £100 and ordered to pay £170 in prosecution costs and a £30 victim surcharge at St Albans Magistrates Court recently. The offence was committed on George Street, Watford.

Elected Mayor of Watford Peter Taylor, said: “We will not tolerate the abuse of the Blue Badge scheme in Watford, which is in place to help people who need it. We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to bring people who misuse the scheme to justice.”

If you suspect that a motorist is regularly misusing a Blue Badge, please report this to the Parking Service on 01923 278890 or, by email, to parkingservices@watford.gov.uk.