Police Want To Speak To Watford Good Samaritan

Officers investigating a rape in Watford are appealing for a member of the public to make contact after he helped the victim.

The incident happened at an address in North Watford, believed to be near to Garston rail station, in the early hours of Saturday, September 1.

During this time, the victim - a woman in her twenties, was raped by a man, before leaving the address between 3am and 5am.

Detective Sergeant Ben Smith, who is investigating, said: “When the victim left the address, she was kindly helped by a man who was passing by. We would like to speak to this member of the public as he may have useful information that will help us with the investigation. The victim is understandably shaken by what has happened and she is being supported by specially trained officers. We are doing all we can to trace the offender and so we are keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident. If you can help, please call Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/32800/18.