11-year-old Boy Found With Serious Injuries In Birmingham

12 September 2019, 13:10 | Updated: 12 September 2019, 13:12

Police

An investigation has been launched after an 11-year-old boy was found with serious injuries in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to an address on Southam Road in Hall Green just before 6.30pm on Wednesday where they boy was found.

The boy was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police have said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

In a statement, the West Midlands force said: "Police were called to an address on Southam Road in the Hall Green area of Birmingham just before 6.30pm last night, where a child was found with serious injuries.

"The 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains.

"The incident is not currently being treated as suspicious while inquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances and how the child came about his injuries."

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm it was called to reports of a medical emergency at a property on Southam Road, Hall Green, at 6.15pm yesterday.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy, who was in a serious condition.

"He received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital by land ambulance."

Latest News

See more Latest News

European Central Bank cuts interest rates for first time since 2016

UK & World

Kate Middleton accessorised her look with a pair of affordable earrings

Kate Middleton shops high street as she wears £1.50 Accessorize earrings for royal engagement

Royals

Ashes 2019: Joe Root dropped twice as England edge first session at The Oval

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelvin has shown off his moves in this new video

Strictly reveals first look at Jamie Laing's replacement Kelvin Fletcher in glitzy new video

TV & Movies

Nicola McLean argued some etiquette rules are outdated

Nicola McLean clashes with etiquette expert on This Morning in fierce debate over kids’ manners

TV & Movies

Freddie Flintoff crashed on the same runway Richard Hammond did back in 2006

Freddie Flintoff ‘could have been killed’ in 124mph Top Gear crash on same track Richard Hammond almost died

Celebrities

I'm A Celebrity could be in jeopardy

I'm A Celebrity ‘in jeopardy’ as wild bush fires threaten to destroy jungle camp

TV & Movies

Holly looks amazing at Downton Abbey today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's Downton Abbey dress

Celebrities

Emmerdale fans have been left confused by last night's episode

Emmerdale's Asan N’Jie MISSING from soap hours after knife threat sacking as fans speculate over character’s exit

TV & Movies