13-Year-Old Jailed For Birmingham Triple Stabbing

8 March 2019, 18:56 | Updated: 8 March 2019, 18:58
A 13-year-old boy's been jailed for 2-and-a-half years after admitting stabbing three pupils outside a school in Birmingham.
It happened outside University of Birmingham School back on December the 10th.
Police were alerted to the incident on Weoley Park Road by a teacher at the school who dialled 999.
Two of the victims aged 14 and 15 - suffered knife injuries to the stomach and arm respectively - and were kept in hospital overnight.
Another 14-year-old also suffered a knife injury which was, fortunately, less serious. All three have made a full physical recovery.
The teenager - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was arrested at an address in Northfield.
He had an 18-inch machete and a combat knife stashed down his trousers.