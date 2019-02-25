Another Teenager Stabbed To Death In Birmingham
25 February 2019, 18:16 | Updated: 25 February 2019, 18:18
A 17 year old has been stabbed to death in Birmingham.
Police were called to Norwood Road, Bordesley Green, just after 2 this afternoon where they found the boy with serious injures.
Officers are speaking to witnesses and identifying CCTV.
The scene remains sealed off this evening.
Officers will also be using Section 60 powers, giving them the ability to stop and search people without reasonable grounds where they believe there to be a risk of violence.
